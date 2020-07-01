What Ron Rivera had to say after Cam Newton signed with the Patriots

Previous Carolina Panthers mentor Ron Rivera nevertheless thinks in quarterback Cam Newton, who agreed to a one particular-calendar year offer with the Patriots on Sunday.

“I would never bet against the young man, that’s for sure,” Rivera stated Monday on 670 The Rating, a radio station in Chicago.

Rivera, who coached Newton for 9 seasons in Carolina, stated he has not spoken to the 31-calendar year-aged passer not long ago, but, based mostly on the discussions he’s had with other individuals and the video clips he’s viewed, he known as Newton “about as healthy as it gets.” Newton skipped 14 online games past year after struggling a Lisfranc fracture in his remaining foot. He also skipped the closing two online games of the 2018 year with a shoulder harm that essential surgical treatment.

“He’s headed in the right direction,” Rivera stated. “I think he’s ready to bust out.”

The Patriots had been reportedly the only group to demonstrate really serious fascination in Newton, which Rivera characteristics to the uncertainty encompassing his wellness. As a outcome of the coronavirus pandemic, Newton was not able to perform out for any groups after finding introduced by the Panthers in March.

Rivera, who now coaches the Washington Redskins, stated he would “not have had any issues” with pursuing Newton, but the firm opted in opposition to it in favor of establishing 2nd-calendar year quarterback Dwyane Haskins.

“I would have been very confident and comfortable in going after him and bringing him to be part of what we’re doing here,” Rivera stated. “But until we get that opportunity to know what we have, it would have been very hard to bring in a guy who’s had such a solid career, who was league MVP at one time, and expect the young guy to get chances to grow. So, I just felt that, because of our circumstances, we could play this slow.”

In excess of the system of their 9 yrs collectively, Rivera and Newton posted a profitable report a few instances — which include a 15-one year in 2015 — and manufactured the playoffs 4 instances. In 2015, they innovative to Tremendous Bowl 50, exactly where they misplaced, 24-10, to the Denver Broncos.

As for what Rivera thinks about the healthy with the Patriots?

He known as New England “a great spot” for Newton.

“Don’t bet against him,” Rivera stated. “I really wouldn’t. First of all, you got to know who he is and understand what he’s gone through. He’s a guy that’s always tried to do things, I think, because he’s felt the pressure. He felt the pressure of being the No. 1 pick. He felt the pressure of having won the Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 pick. He felt the pressure of being a Black quarterback, with all this stuff that’s been heaped on him. He’s really had to find his way through it, and he’s done a great job with it.”

As extended as Newton is healthful, Rivera stated he has no motive to question him.

“I think he’s going to have a lot of success,” Rivera stated. “Man, when he was healthy and playing, he’s a dynamic player. I hope he’s healthy. I believe he’s healthy from what I’ve seen. I’m wishing him nothing but the best. I think he really is a heck of a young man.”