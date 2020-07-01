Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Roast Kevin Hart in Celebrity Game Face Sneak Peek

Allow the video games start!

In this all-new teaser for Celebrity Game Face, which premieres Monday, Jul. six at 10 p.m. on E!, Kevin Hart teases what is to occur for the hilarious video game evening. The particular capabilities Kevin and spouse Eniko Hart as they problem partners Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to take part in a wide variety of “crazy ass challenges.”

“Welcome to Celebrity Game Face,” Kevin points out in the preview over. “This is the show where your favorite famous couples go head-to-head in some crazy ass challenges, all from the confinements of their crib.”

For each the footage over, the video games include things like a broad array of sudden props, such as little fingers, spaghetti, balloons, marshmallows and far more. What is actually even much better? The stars are competing for a excellent lead to.

“And the winners will get money for their charity,” Kevin provides.