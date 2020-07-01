WATCH | Covid-19: Mixed reactions as Capetonians are urged to go to quarantine sites

The Western Cape overall health division held a roadshow in Scottsdene, Cape City.

A overall of 33 quarantine sites have been produced obtainable throughout the Western Cape.

But 70% of Covid-19 clients have refused the offer you for quarantine or isolation lodging.

Western Cape Well being MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Wednesday joined group overall health personnel as they frequented houses in Scottsdene, Cape City.

The goal of the consciousness marketing campaign was to get people to take the offer you of quarantine lodging, which has been designed by the division.

Outfitted with a loud hailer, the MEC knowledgeable people of Ashbury Court docket of the selections obtainable.

More than 50% of the four 700 obtainable beds throughout province are unoccupied.

Mbombo advised that this was portion of the department’s strategy to incorporate the virus in susceptible communities.

“It is not compulsory for people to go to isolation sites – it is case by case. It depends on whether the person can self-quarantine or not,” Mbombo spelled out.

People claimed the anxiety of leaving their houses unattended for two months, no liquor at quarantine services, and getting divided from their households all contributed to their good reasons for refusing to go.

Even so, Theresa Snyders, a lengthy- resident of Ashbury Court docket, claimed it was a fantastic privilege to have the MEC in her neighbourhood.

“I think it is a privilege for the community of Scottsdene that the MEC came here today. Her visit came with a lot of benefits. She mentioned that, if we get sick, there would be a place for us to go,” she claimed.

Cleansing

Snyders, who shares a two-bed room property with 9 other individuals, claimed she is undertaking every thing to stop her relatives from acquiring the virus.

“There are so many ads on the TV and we have apps on our phones to keep us up-to-date about the virus,” she spelled out.

“I clean the house, and wipe everything with sanitiser. We keep teaching our children to wash their hands.”

La-Isla Hartzenberg claimed she would choose to isolate at property if she have been to deal the virus. She life in a house together with 7 other individuals.

“My mother had Covid-19 and she was able to recover from the virus,” she claimed.

“She managed to isolate herself in our two-bedroom home. We were there to assist her with whatever she needed, and I think that helped her get better,” she spelled out.

The Western Cape overall health division is sharpening its general public messaging on quarantine and isolation placement in advance of the projected peak in the province.