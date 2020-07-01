Video: Aamir Khan interrupts his daughter Ira Khan’s workout session

Aamir Khan is a doting father and there is no denying that. He has been there for his children even with his particularly hectic timetable in excess of all these yrs. But at this time, as he is also training household quarantine and is at household like most of us, he is shelling out all his time with his daughter Ira Khan who is an aspiring director. Ira was not long ago performing out with Aamir Khan coach from movies like PK and Dhoom three by means of an on-line course when Aamir intruded to say hello to his coach. David Poznic has experienced Aamir for each these roles and is now serving to Ira be in form in the course of the lockdown.

He shared a online video of Aamir’s everyday interruption in amongst his course with Ira and captioned it expressing, “Live Workout with Ira Khan – June 23, 2020. Join us for a fun home workout with Ira Khan during lockdown! Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we’re diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned – Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi! You can follow along with this workout, and be sure to stay tuned for more live workouts coming soon!”

Here is the online video…