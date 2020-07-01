UK teen confesses rape after father discovers text message to victim

A UK teen has confessed to raping a lady after his mother and father observed a text message on his cell phone allegedly apologising to the victim.

Jack Evans, 18, from Ponytpool in Wales attended a law enforcement station with his mother and father in 2019 after they grew to become knowledgeable of a text message with a youthful lady.

In the messages, Mr Evans apologised for an incident in January 2019 in which he pressured himself on the victim.

The court docket read the victim did not make a criticism to the law enforcement, but Mr Evans’ father implored him to confess to law enforcement dependent on his morals.

Welsh law enforcement tracked down the victim as aspect of their investigation who verified that she experienced been raped.

Mr Evans was aged 17 at the of the rape and has been sentenced to two many years in a juvenile justice facility.