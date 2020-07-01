UK PM Boris Johnson grilled on COVID-19 and economy at PMQs, Raab statement on Hong Kong

Boris Johnson has been grilled in parliament more than the governing administration”s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to aid the harmed economy.

The UK key minister confronted scrutiny from opposition get-togethers at Key Minister’s Queries.

International Secretary Dominic Raab is also building a statement on China’s new protection regulation which has just appear into pressure in Hong Kong, amid popular intercontinental criticism.

The UK governing administration has verified lockdown steps will not be lifted in Leicester, the metropolis in central England the place new clusters of COVID-19 have damaged out. The key minister faces accusations that the authorities responded way too little by little.

Johnson’s physical appearance arrives the working day immediately after he introduced a “new offer” programme investing in infrastructure to improve financial restoration. Critics say it is woefully insufficient offered the scale of the disaster.