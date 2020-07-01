U.K. Makes Citizenship Offer to Hong Kong Residents

U.K Key Minister Boris Johnson has made available a few million Hong Kong citizens the probability to dwell and operate in the U.K., next China’s imposition of new protection legislation on the area.

Johnson informed Parliament on July one that the enactment of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” by Hong Kong authorities was a “clear and serious breach” of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration. The lawfully binding worldwide settlement outlined how specified freedoms would stay safeguarded for 50 a long time immediately after China received sovereignty in 1997.

The regulation, which has been condemned by the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States as undermining freedoms that China promised Hong Kong, presents Beijing wide powers to crack down on a variety of political crimes, which include subversion, separatism and collusion with overseas aspects, which could be punishable with existence imprisonment.

In just the initially working day next the law’s enactment, Hong Kong law enforcement fired drinking water cannon and tear gasoline at demonstrators, and produced hundreds of arrests, as folks took the streets to maintain an once-a-year march marking the anniversary of the territory’s 1997 handover from the U.K. to China.

Andrew Wan, a professional-democracy lawmaker, is arrested by riot law enforcement through a protest in Hong Kong on July one, 2020. Yat Kai Yeung—NurPhoto/Getty Photographs

“We made clear that if China continued down this path we would introduce a new route for those with British National Overseas status to enter the U.K., granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the U.K. and thereafter to apply for citizenship,” Johnson stated. “And that is precisely what we will do now.”

British Nationwide Abroad (BNO) passport holders in Hong Kong have been granted unique standing in the 1980s, but presently have limited legal rights as they are only authorized to appear to U.K. with no a visa for 6 months. Less than the government’s new options, Hongkongers qualified to use for a BNO passport will be ready to stay in the region, with the proper to examine and operate, for 5 a long time. At that place, they will be ready to use for settled standing and immediately after a a different yr, seek out citizenship. The identical rule will use to their dependents.

At present, there are 350,000 BNO passport holders in Hong Kong and a even more two.six million folks are qualified. Hong Kong citizens have been ready to sign-up for a BNO passport from 1987 to June 30, 1997, the past working day just before Hong Kong’s reunification with China. Everyone born immediately after that day is not entitled to a BNO passport.

In a column printed on the web by a Hong Kong newspaper in early June, Johnson wrote that “This would amount to one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history” but stated then that he hoped it would not “come to this.”

