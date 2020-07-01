Tom Brady reminds Julian Edelman of bromance as Cam Newton joins Patriots

Julian Edelman is prepared for a new period in New England adhering to the signing of Cam Newton, but Patriots legend Tom Brady was rapid to remind him of their storied partnership.

Newton, the NFL MVP in 2015, could quickly be the Patriots’ starting up quarterback following reportedly signing a 1-12 months offer with New England adhering to his launch by the Panthers in March.

BENDER: Why Newton has a greater shot at the Tremendous Bowl than Brady this time

Shoulder and foot troubles in his ultimate two seasons with the Panthers have left doubt as to whether or not Newton can at any time be at his very best yet again. If he is nutritious, nonetheless, then Newton will be regarded as the beloved to acquire the reins from Brady adhering to the latter’s departure for the Buccaneers following 20 seasons and 6 Tremendous Bowl titles. Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-spherical draft decide on of the Pats in 2019, was previously seen as the presumptive 2020 starter.

Brady’s rapport with Edelman was essential to 3 of New England’s 6 championships, with the latter named MVP of their Tremendous Bowl 53 earn in excess of the Rams at the stop of the 2018 time.

In an Instagram submit that includes a mocked-up graphic of Edelman celebrating with Newton in Patriots uniforms, the wideout expressed enjoyment at the previous Panther’s arrival.

Brady replied, composing: “I will always be your #1.”

Offered the accomplishment the two appreciated alongside one another, Brady’s declare could be proper, but he could quickly have some levels of competition if Newton returns to peak kind in Foxborough.