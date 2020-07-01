Tim Cook agrees to testify in Congress this month during hearing on big tech antitrust

Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to testify as portion of a US Household Judiciary Committee antitrust probe later on this month. Cook is the newest of the 4 most significant tech businesses CEOs to concur to testify during the antitrust hearing, next Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Kara Swisher 1st documented the information on Twitter, next an job interview with Household antitrust panel chairman Agent David Cicilline (D-RI). Other particulars on the details of this session are nonetheless unclear, other than that it will acquire location later on this month.

The target of the bipartisan congressional probe is to uncover out regardless of whether tech giants capitalize on their dimensions to give by themselves an unfair edge more than lesser businesses, and regardless of whether these choices impact shoppers. In Apple’s scenario, the issues usually centre on the minimize the business can take from Application Keep profits and in-application payments and subscriptions.

Cicilline has been a single of the most vocal critics of big technological innovation businesses more than the past numerous yrs. For illustration, Cicilline past yr spelled out that he’s involved that Apple could be employing its 1st stance on safeguarding person privateness “as a shield for competitive behavior. Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, Cicilline said in an interview that the market power Apple holds has become nothing short of “highway robbery.”

As we documented just past month, Cook was dealing with escalating stress to testify at the hearing, in particular offered that Amazon, Fb, and Google management experienced all agreed to experience issues. In the earlier, Apple reps, this sort of as main compliance officer Kyle Andeer, have testified during congressional hearings on anti-aggressive issues.

We really should discover far more about Cook’s programs to testify at the hearing shortly. Notably, this information will come just a 7 days following a report indicated that an Apple antitrust probe in the United States in imminent and that two new antitrust instances into Apple began in Europe.

