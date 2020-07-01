TikTok Star Bryce Hall Teases Potential Reconciliation With Ex Addison Rae

Are Addison Rae and Bryce Hall eventually relationship following all these months?

Properly, it seems like that is up for discussion. In an job interview with Enjoyment Tonight, Bryce performed coy when questioned about his latest partnership standing, specially as it pertains to his prior adore desire Addison Rae.

To begin with, the 20-yr-outdated quipped, “No comment,” when questioned about it, but following a little bit of urgent he unveiled that it can be a little bit challenging at the instant.

“We’re still like really good friends. We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know?” Bryce described. “Like we were just busy doing our own things.”

Nonetheless, he ongoing, “Now with quarantine, [we’re] not so occupied. Not declaring anything at all but we are actually very good buddies.”

Bryce included that he and Addison bond in excess of their “deep conversations” and how “big we got in such a short amount of time,” in conditions of their vocation on the social media application.