The Rolling Stones’ Concert Film ‘Havana Moon’ to Get Drive-In Release

Director Paul Dugdale hopes that the motion picture documenting the rock band’s March 2016 present in Havana, Cuba will carry elation and pleasure to cinemagoers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Stones‘ live performance motion picture “The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon” is heading again to the major display as a push-in delight.

The band’s 2016 established, filmed in Havana, Cuba, strike cinemas for one particular night time only prior to its on-demand from customers launch on cable community Starz in the U.S., and now director Paul Dugdale’s movie is accessible to enthusiasts all over again – from the convenience and basic safety of their cars and trucks.

The live performance movie, which files the Stones’ March 2016 present at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana athletics complicated, will be screening throughout the U.S. and Canada starting on 10 July.

“I’m so thrilled that ‘Havana Moon’ has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music,” Dugdale explained. “The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now… as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!”