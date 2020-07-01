The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Sassy Season 5 Taglines Are Here!

The stylish and shady women of Potomac are back again and greater than at any time!

Bravo just introduced the time 5 taglines for The Real Housewives of Potomac in advance of the Aug. two premiere and they are providing us lifetime.

“I’m still the baddest thing walking, and the most anointed one talking,” Gizelle Bryant states in the opening clip ahead of fellow RHOP OG Karen Huger provides, “Honey, the Grand Dame doesn’t repeat history, she makes it.”

“Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn’t have to try me,” Monique Samuels states.

“I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played,” Robyn Dixon states.