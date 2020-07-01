The law says police are allowed to use deadly force to defend and protect – Cele

Law enforcement Minister Bheki Cele says SAPS could use deadly force to defend by themselves and to protect harmless life.

He manufactured these statements through a hybrid sitting down of the NCOP, wherever he gave facts of grievances from the police.

Given that the start off of the lockdown, 49 scenarios of police brutality have been documented.

Cele gave this stern warning through a digital sitting down of the Nationwide Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, wherever he gave facts of the grievances from SAPS through the nationwide lockdown.

MPs also wished facts on the quantity of police brutality scenarios documented and the position of the scenarios.

Cele explained involving 27 March and 22 June, 49 scenarios of police brutality had been documented.

Most of the scenarios had been documented in Gauteng (15), KwaZulu-Natal (10) and the Western Cape (9).

“Of the investigations, 36 were so far finalised. Of that 36 cases, 20 were found to be valid charges and one resulted in disciplinary action against an officer. No criminal charges have been instituted in any of the matters that were finalised,” Cele explained, including that 13 scenarios are however pending an investigation.

He also explained, when a situation of police brutality is documented, it will be investigated prior to any motion will be taken from an officer.

Cele explained police have to act in the ambit of the law, but he manufactured it crystal clear that police are allowed by law to use deadly force if they are less than assault or to protect harmless life.

“Police are constantly reminded of the human rights framework they work under. Nobody supports police brutality, but police will use proportional force to defend themselves and protect innocent lives. They are also allowed to use deadly force and that is what the law says, not me,” Cele explained.

The police and the South African Nationwide Defence Drive (SANDF) have been criticised for the use of brutal force through lockdown functions.

Most notably, the Impartial Law enforcement Investigative Directorate (IPID) has suggested disciplinary motion ought to be taken from customers of the Johannesburg Metro Law enforcement Section (JMPD) and police customers allegedly included in the assault and dying of Collins Khosa in April.

Khosa was allegedly assaulted by customers of the SANDF through the lockdown when they noticed a 50 %-eaten glass of beer in his property.

In accordance to court docket papers, they kicked and punched Khosa, keeping his arms at the rear of his again when they choked and conquer him, slammed him from the wall, and utilised the butt of a equipment gun to strike him.

Cele, nonetheless, gave MPs the assurance that police administration will get methods from officers who do not act in the law.

“We have structures internally and then there is the Independent Police Investigative Directorate that oversees the actions of police. We subject ourselves to all these processes and we listen to other people regarding our action,” he explained.