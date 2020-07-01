The Cambridge City Council voted to develop an alternative policing model

The Cambridge City Council unanimously accepted a evaluate Monday evening that phone calls for establishing an alternative policing model in the metropolis by July 2022.

With the evaluate, councilors directed the City Supervisor function with the law enforcement, community wellbeing, human providers, and unexpected emergency communications departments, amongst other individuals, to “determine the feasibility” of an unarmed, alternative unexpected emergency reaction system that focuses on wellbeing and human and social providers for non-violent phone calls.

“The Cambridge Police Department is the only response option when non-violent calls are received by Emergency Communications Department, calls that involve mental health, housing and homelessness issues, grief and trauma response, suicide prevention assessment and intervention and others that could be better served by an unarmed Public Health and Human Services response,” the council’s coverage buy reads.

The vote follows months following hundreds of inhabitants expressed assistance for reallocating funding for the Cambridge Law enforcement Section to other metropolis organizations centered on community wellbeing and social providers. Cambridge, like a increasing range of towns close to the nation, is dealing with requires from constituents to re-assess funding for law enforcement departments as the country grapples with addressing systemic racism and law enforcement brutality versus Black People next the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Cambridge councilors are inquiring the metropolis organizations to report back again with their conclusions on developing an alternative co-reaction model, and how it would be funded and executed, in the subsequent fiscal 12 months by September 14.

“We must redefine public safety so it is safe for all,” Councilor Alanna Mallon wrote on Twitter following the acceptance of the coverage buy. “This is just the first step, but an important one.”

In accordance to Cambridge Working day, the exact same night the City Council also unanimously handed an buy for viewing an itemized record of all the law enforcement department’s tools.