‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Gets Animated for Movie Reboot With Seth Rogen as Producer

A new animated film of the New York mutated turtles dependent on the ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ comedian e book is at this time becoming designed for the major display.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are dusting off their masks for an animated major display reboot for Nickelodeon.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are established to make the new computer system-created animated variation of the strike franchise even though Jeff Rowe will immediate the movie from a script by Brendan O’Brien.

The initial 1987 Tv set sequence adaptation of the Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird-designed comedian e book, about 4 mask-putting on turtles with superpowers residing in the New York Town sewer process, aired until finally 1996 and there have been 6 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies designed given that 1990. The past two outings, designed by Michael Bay, were being launched in 2014 and 2016.

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” stated Brian Robbins, President, Youngsters & Family members for ViacomCBS in a assertion to .

Bosses at Nickelodeon formerly unveiled a 2nd animated sequence variation of the assets past yr (19) and are at this time operating with executives at Netflix to produce an initial movie dependent on the “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comedian as portion of a different enterprise