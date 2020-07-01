Teacher’s aide faces sex solicitation of a minor charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A teacher’s assistant at a Rhode Island large college who is also a children’s summer season camp counselor in Massachusetts was billed Wednesday with soliciting sex from another person he imagined was a 14-calendar year-outdated female.

Alexander Carlson, 26, of Lincoln, faces two counts of indecent solicitation of a youngster and two counts of electronically disseminating indecent materials to a minor, Rhode Island Point out Law enforcement claimed in a assertion.

Carlson has been a teacher’s assistant in the particular instruction software at Mount Hope Large University in Bristol given that December, and has also labored as a counselor at The Boys & Ladies Club of Pawtucket’s Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, Massachusetts given that 2012, law enforcement claimed.

There is no proof he was associated with any pupils or campers, law enforcement claimed.

Carlson engaged in sexually express digital communications with a man or woman he considered to be a 14-calendar year-outdated female, despatched sexually express materials and requested for sex, law enforcement claimed.

Bail was established at $five,00 with the problem that Carlson have no unsupervised get in touch with with minors. He did not enter pleas. No protection lawyer was detailed in on the internet court docket documents and he was referred to the community defender’s business office.