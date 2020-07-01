Tamia Seemingly Suggests Fabolous Is a Liar Over Throat Surgery Claim

Instagram

For the duration of his Versuz struggle with Jadakiss, the rapper promises that the ‘Officially Lacking You’ singer did not consider element in the 1st remake of ‘So Into You’ simply because of her surgical procedure.

Tamia designed it very clear that the motive why she was not on the 1st “So Into You” remake did not have anything to do with her wellness. The Canadian singer-songwriter exposed it right after her collaborator, Fabolous, claimed in the course of his Versuz struggle with Jadakiss that she did not consider element in the remake simply because she experienced a throat surgical procedure.

“There is a good deal of back again and forth about how there was Tamia and Ashanti,” he stated at the time. “Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song because she was getting–and then we did the video, she was back. She got her s**t back together.”

On the other hand, Ashanti “was all over the place, Ashanti was scorchin, at this time, so she was all over the place, and we couldn’t get a schedule… we couldn’t get the video so, we came back with Tamia… we laid the vocals after her throat surgery and, so that’s why it’s two verses. Tamia version, and then there’s an Ashanti version, both of them did they thing.”

Subsequent Fabolous’ promises, Tamia took to her social media accounts to deny the declare by stating that she under no circumstances experienced a throat surgical procedure just before. Putting up a image of her data, the “Officially Missing You” singer captioned the publish, “25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries.”

Tamia did not even identify names in her publish, but thinking about the timing, quite a few folks obviously assumed that she threw a shot at Fabolous. “0 throat surgeries!!! Shots fired!” one particular stated, to which one particular replied, “I peeped the shade lmaoo!! I will always be team Tamia over a broad who can’t sing lmaooo.”

“So Into You” was at first introduced in 1998 and was incorporated in Tamia’s self-titled debut album. Fabolous’ remake with Tamia arrived out in 2003.