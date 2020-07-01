Suspension From European Airspace Is Latest Blow to Pakistan’s Troubled Airline

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The European Union’s announcement that Pakistan Global Airways would be barred from traveling into Europe for at the very least 6 months is the most up-to-date blow to the country’s countrywide flag provider, which has been mired in money and administrative difficulties and has occur less than scrutiny right after a crash in Could that killed 97 folks.

The determination on Tuesday by the European Union Aviation Protection Company to briefly ban Pakistan Global Airways adopted revelations past thirty day period by the Pakistani aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, that a massive quantity of pilots there and at other airways experienced doubtful qualifications. Pakistan Global has now grounded 150 of its pilots and an inquiry is underway to assessment their licenses and other documentation.

The studies of the questionable qualifications have set Pakistani pilots less than intercontinental scrutiny. Previously this 7 days, Vietnam grounded 27 Pakistani pilots who fly for Vietnamese airways. The United Arab Emirates has also sought verification of the qualifications of Pakistani airline personnel.

The European air security company claimed the airline “is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards.”