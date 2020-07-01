Suspect arrested for rape after luring 14-year-old to photo shoot at Cape Town modelling agency

A 50-12 months-previous gentleman has been arrested after he lured a 14-12 months-previous lady to a photo shoot at a Cape Town studio, and then allegedly raped her.

In accordance to the law enforcement, the teen went for the photo shoot on June and was allegedly raped by the gentleman.

The suspect is predicted to surface in the Cape Town Regional Court docket on Wednesday.

A 50-12 months-previous gentleman has been arrested after he lured a 14-12 months-previous lady to a photo shoot at a Cape Town studio, in which he is alleged to have raped her.

In accordance to the law enforcement, the teen went for the shoot very last Wednesday, June and was allegedly raped by the gentleman.

“Cape Town detectives from the Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit and the provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Unit reacted on information and conducted a search and seizure at a modelling agency in Loop Street, Cape Town yesterday, which resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man on charges of rape,” explained law enforcement spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana in a assertion on Wednesday.

Go through | Faux product scout arrested for alleged photoshoot rapes

The suspect is predicted to make his 1st overall look in the Cape Town Regional Court docket on Wednesday.

Law enforcement have requested for everyone who may possibly have fallen sufferer of sexual violence at the modelling agency in Cape Town, which are not able to be named at this phase, to get hold of the investigating officer detective Sergeant Graham Davids on 0825221086.