Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report rules out presences of chemicals or poison

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai law enforcement instantaneously commenced an investigation and an autopsy was executed on his mortal stays to come across the result in of demise. The absence of a suicide take note intricate issues even further and his shut close friends and family members are at present becoming probed by the law enforcement.

Soon after the autopsy declared that the result in of demise was asphyxiation by hanging and no signals of any struggles had been observed in his physique or nail. His viscera report even further particulars that no suspicious chemical or poison was observed in his organs.

The law enforcement carry on to issue individuals associated to Sushant. The past to file her assertion was his co-star from Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi. Other folks who have recorded their statements are Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and Shanoo Sharma.