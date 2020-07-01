Spotted: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Singh snapped together



Far more than two months submit Rishi Kapoor demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and spouse Neetu Kapoor ended up clicked together in Mumbai. Riddhima is dependent in Delhi but she has been keeping with her mom in Mumbai at any time considering that her father’s demise. Riddhima and Neetu ended up snapped when each of them stepped out in the metropolis. The two mom and daughter designed their way to their trip amidst media frenzy.



Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and has an cute minor daughter Samara. Neetu and Riddhima just lately also shared photos of a new canine they adopted submit Rishi Kapoor’s demise on social media, supplying a glimpse of how he’s trying to keep them occupied.