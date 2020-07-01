Spotify Launches $12.99 Premium Duo Plan for Couples

Next above a yr of screening in pick out nations, Spotify is debuting a new membership strategy referred to as Premium Duo, which charges $12.99 a thirty day period and enables two men and women who reside less than the exact same roof to share the a single strategy whilst possessing individual Spotify accounts.

Duo charges $three a lot more than a solitary Premium membership, and presented the new strategy is aimed at partners and roommates, equally people need to reside at the exact same handle. Spotify needs a affirmation of handle through the indicator-up approach, and the invoice for the strategy is despatched to the man or woman who sets up and buys the Premium Duo account.

Premium Duo will come with an unique playlist referred to as “Duo Mix,” which Spotify on a regular basis updates based mostly on songs that every person on the strategy listens to and likes.

Duo Blend consists of two variations: “Calm” for a lot more mellow tracks and “Upbeat” for music with a speedier tempo. In addition, the two associates on Premium Duo are ready to generate playlists and share them with every other by way of a Shared Playlists function.

Present solo Premium associates can update to Premium Duo at any time devoid of dropping their current account listening background or tastes. It really is value noting that a Loved ones strategy membership is only $two a lot more than Duo and supports up to 6 accounts. For a lot more facts on Premium Duo, head to the Spotify internet site.