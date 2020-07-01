Spike Lee Says Black Lives Matter Protests Will Bring Real Change Due to White Support

WENN

The ‘Do the Proper Thing’ filmmaker welcomes white guidance for Black Lives Matter protests simply because he thinks it can be essential in get for the motion to convey genuine modify.

–

Spike Lee is optimistic about the foreseeable future of the Black Lives Matter motion – simply because the protests have this sort of sturdy guidance from younger white activists.

The “Da five Bloods” director has highlighted law enforcement brutality due to the fact the early times of his vocation, such as in his 1989 masterpiece “Do the Proper Matter“, which highlighted one particular character, Radio Raheem, becoming killed in a law enforcement chokehold.

The director claims that even with several useless fatalities of African-People in the 30 many years due to the fact its launch, he is a lot more optimistic the protests sparked by the dying of George Floyd at the fingers of law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota in Could (20) will convey genuine modify.

“It’s never been about how (Black people) respond to it,” Lee claims on a new episode of Luminary’s Black Record Podcast. “It’s been about how our white sisters and brothers respond to it.”

“And have you been watching CNN like I have? People are marching all over God’s Earth chanting, yelling (and) screaming ‘Black lives matter,’ and they’re not Black… That’s the big difference.”

“You see a young generation of my white brothers and sisters (and) they are out there in full effect. I mean, forget about the rest of the world for a second. White folks are marching in Salt Lake City (and) Des Moines, Iowa, where there ain’t no Black folks for a minute.”

For the duration of the chat, claimed by Range, Lee also addresses the moves to clear away Accomplice symbols, celebrating the slavery-supporting states in the American Civil War, this sort of as flags and statues from display screen that have acquired guidance in several U.S. states.

“F**k that flag,” he points out. “That flag, to me, (makes me feel) the same way my Jewish brothers and sisters feel about the swastika… And them motherf**king Confederate statues need to come the f**k down.”