Sonam and Rhea Kapoor Call out Instagram’s Team for their Inaction of a Death Threat they Reported

Sonam Kapoor spoke of all the negativity and detest that is coming her way in the earlier couple of months. The actress disabled her reviews on Instagram as she was continually acquiring inappropriate messages on the application. She posted screenshots of some of the threats and curses that ended up despatched to her.

Next her footsteps, sister Rhea Kapoor far too pointed out that she was continually acquiring inappropriate reviews on Instagram but when no motion was taken in opposition to it, she named out the authorities for not assisting her out. Rhea posted a screenshot of the reply she bought from Instagram suggesting that the remark did not violate any recommendations.





Supporting her, Sonam far too posted the screenshots and demanded an motion to be taken in opposition to the violator. Check out out the report beneath.