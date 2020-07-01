SNP deputy leader at Westminster quits after opening up about mental health struggles during lockdown

THE SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster has stood down after battling with her mental health during lockdown.

MP Kirsty Blackman mentioned she experienced produced the “difficult personal decision” as she essential to prioritise her constituency and family members.

Blackman was 1st elected as the MP for Aberdeen North in 2015 and has been re-elected 2 times.





In a assertion on her determination to give up the deputy purpose, she mentioned:

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved as SNP Westminster Deputy Leader over the past three years. Together with our team of SNP MPs we have provided a strong voice for Scotland at a challenging , won a landslide victory at the general election, and seen support for independence rise to record levels.”

She extra: “Like a lot of other folks, I have struggled with the affect that lockdown has experienced on my mental health. In buy to prioritise my constituency and my family members, I have produced the challenging individual determination to move down from my Management purpose.

“I strongly believe that that persons have to be equipped to converse brazenly about mental health troubles, which influence so a lot of of us. I glance ahead to continuing my perform for Aberdeen North and standing up for Scotland at Westminster.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford mentioned:

“I want to specific my many thanks and gratitude to Kirsty for her a few many years as SNP Westminster Deputy Chief. It has been a satisfaction to perform with each other, she has been a valued colleague and buddy. She has produced an significant contribution to our perform standing up for Scotland at Westminster and creating the situation for independence.

“I regard her determination to set her constituents and family members 1st – and know she will keep on to engage in a important purpose in the SNP crew as the MP for Aberdeen North.”