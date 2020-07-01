sms: SMS-based nil GSTR-1 filing launched, late fee for delayed filing waived – Latest News

NEW DELHI: GST Community (GSTN) on Wednesday claimed it has released the facility of filing regular monthly and quarterly product sales assertion GSTR-1 by means of SMS for corporations with nil tax legal responsibility.

With GSTN previously enabling SMS-based filing of product sales return GSTR-3B for nil filers and late expenses for these filers also stands waived, the transfer would permit these corporations to file their pending GST returns and obvious the backlog, gurus claimed.

Officers claimed that of the one.23 crore GST-registered corporations, about 20 lakh corporations have nil tax legal responsibility and the greater part of them have not submitted their merchandise and providers tax (GST) returns. Below GST, returns of a distinct thirty day period can be submitted only when returns have been submitted for all the past months considering that registration less than the tax routine.

The GST Council in its conference past thirty day period waived late fee for delayed filing of GST returns by registered entities with nil legal responsibility amongst July 2017 to January 2020.

The late expenses for delayed filing of nil returns for February-July 2020 has also been waived offered the returns are submitted by September 2020.

GSTN, which is the engineering spine for GST, claimed taxpayers can ship SMS to ‘14409’ from the registered cellular variety for filing nil GSTR-1.

GST Community CEO Prakash Kumar claimed, “Some common mistakes have been observed while typing and sending the SMS that eventually lead to the unsuccessful filing. We are trying to make taxpayers aware that filing should be done in the prescribed format only to avail the facility.”

AMRG & Associates senior companion Rajat Mohan claimed, “This move by the government would encourage taxpayers, especially MSME and the nil filers to come forward and file the tax returns before September 2020, which also help clear out backlog of pending compliances.”

