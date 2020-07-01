Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando for MLS is Back event

As the commence of the MLS is Back Match looms July eight, FC Dallas at present is making ready without having 6 workforce users who examined positive for coronavirus due to the fact their arrival in Orlando.

All league players who have arrived to day have been examined quickly and sequestered until eventually the benefits have been readily available. Two of the FCD players examined positive on their initial working day, June 27, and have been positioned in the “isolation area” of the workforce lodge. The other 4 players examined positive in the earlier two times and also are in that part of the lodge. The relaxation of the workforce and its personnel are quarantining in their lodge rooms although they await additional test benefits.

Significant League Soccer claims that through the isolation time period, the players are routinely speaking with a “healthcare provider” to deal with their wants and evaluate any signs.

The FC Dallas contingent has not, in accordance to MLS, interacted with users of any other club. There have been 392 men and women examined for COVID-19 as portion of the MLS is Back protocols, and these are the only positive benefits.

In a assertion introduced by the club, FC Dallas mentioned that each workforce member experienced a adverse test prior to departing for Orlando on Saturday.

FC Dallas is scheduled for a pleasant match versus NYCFC on July four it is not acknowledged if that will go ahead. FCD is scheduled to open up the event July nine at 10:30 p.m. ET versus the Vancouver Whitecaps.