Sia Sends Love to Paris Jackson Amid Backlash Over Female Jesus Movie Role

The ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer defends the daughter of Michael Jackson as the latter will come less than hearth for portraying a gender-swapped Jesus in new motion picture ‘Habit’.

Sia has issued a concept of help for Paris Jackson as she will come less than hearth for her portrayal of Jesus Christ in the approaching movie “Routine“.

The “Chandelier” hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday (30Jun20) immediately after an on the web petition protesting Michael Jackson‘s daughter’s involvement in the manufacturing produced far more than 260,000 signatures.

“Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person,” Sia posted.

Introduced in April (20), the indie movie characteristics the 22 12 months previous starring along with Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

People guiding the petition, which also targets the film’s distributors Warner Bros. and Lionsgate, propose that Jackson’s Jesus Christ will be depicted as a “lesbian,” even though it is unclear wherever they sourced their data, and that the movie will be “blasphemous.” They also explain it as “Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”

Routine has also drawn controversy from bosses at the organisation A single Million Mothers, who have started out their personal petition, contacting the movie “sacrilegious” and alleging it “mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith.”

The attribute, which is in publish-manufacturing and at the moment has no launch day, follows Jackson’s prior performing roles in the Tv set sequence “Scream” and the 2018 movie “Gringo“.