Sia Reveals Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts as She's Diagnosed With 'Complex PTSD'

Bradley Lamb
The ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker describes dwelling in the highlight as ‘the best disappointment’ as she opens up on her wrestle with psychological wellbeing difficulties immediately after climbing to fame.


Sia thinks obtaining fame has performed a big part in her fight with submit-traumatic tension condition (PTSD), contacting existence in the highlight “the greatest disappointment.”

The singer-songwriter released her new music occupation in the late ’90s, and was propelled into the limelight immediately after doing work on a quantity of prosperous collaborations with major-title functions, like “Titanium” with David Guetta, “Diamonds” with Rihanna, and “Wild Ones” with Flo Rida.

She went on to launch chart-topping albums “1000 Forms of Fear” and “This Is Acting” but, talking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Chandelier” hitmaker insisted that “getting famous should fall under a traumatic category.”

“I had a lot of suicidal ideation over the last three and a half years. I couldn’t get out of bed,” she candidly shared. “I was finally diagnosed with complex PTSD and not a bipolar two.”

“So I thought I’d been living with bipolar two, and then I was actually correctly diagnosed as having complex PTSD from a number of childhood and developmental things, and then a bunch of adult trauma as well.”

Sia recalled that she utilised to believe that fame would mend every thing she considered improper in her existence, but observed that “when I even got to a level of even average fame, I realised that, that was not the case. And it was so incredibly disappointing.”

“As I got progressively, slightly more famous, I realised it wasn’t for me at all, and that I had made a huge mistake.”

The star, who adopted two 18-calendar year-outdated boys past calendar year (19), and turned a grandmother immediately after just one of her children welcomed two toddlers, explained she endured a “nervous breakdown,” which drove her to use a wig masking her confront, “so that you know I don’t want to be famous, and I sent a clear message, and people have been extremely respectful of that message.”

Now, “The Greatest” star insisted she’s labored by way of a ton of her trauma, crediting “three years of extreme attachment repair work” for serving to her get well.

