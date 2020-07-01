Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Sia has a brand name new title: grandma!

In an job interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Audio, the 44-yr-outdated Grammy nominee verified she is a grandmother.

“My youngest son just had two babies…I’m a f–king grandma!” she explained. “I know, right?…I’m just immediately horrified…No, I’m cool. They call me ‘Nana.'”

On the other hand, she has a unique title in intellect. “I am striving to get them to phone me ‘Lovey’ like Kris Kardashian [Jenner]. I am like, ‘Call me Lovey.'” the star unveiled.

In Might, the performer shared she experienced adopted two teenage boys in 2019 who are now 19 several years outdated. “They were aging out of the foster care system,” she explained in a SiriusXM Hits one job interview. “I love them,” she declared.