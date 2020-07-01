Sheriff Bouchard Reminds Boaters, Swimmers To Stay Safe Following Oakland County Drowning – Detroit

( DETROIT) — Summertime in Michigan can be crammed with exciting and unforgettable times. But a massive range of waterways in the condition can pose a critical and from time to time fatal hazard.

“It happens every summer tragically we see it in pools, we see it in lakes,” mentioned Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Bouchard claims sad to say the county has noticed its very first drowning of the summer season in Commerce Township.

“Preliminary it looks like he got in the water and was not a good swimmer and had been drinking and that combination was such that he was not able to get back to the boat or get to a safe spot,” he mentioned.

The Sheriff’s Place of work claims on Sunday night they responded to a drowning phone on Commerce Lake. The dive group recovered the overall body of 30-yr-aged Gurvit Sharma of Commerce Township.

Sharma was on a pontoon boat with buddies, when he jumped in the h2o in an try to retrieve the boat ladder that experienced fallen in.

Bouchard claims he may possibly have underestimated the depth of the h2o due to the fact they were being in the vicinity of a sandbar.

Bouchard claims there are 450 lakes in Oakland County on your own and as we strategy the holiday break weekend, he desires to remind swimmers and boaters to continue to be safe and sound so a tragedy like this can be prevented.

“Before you take your boat out if you haven’t already, do a full equipment check, make sure you do have personal floatation devices on board,” he mentioned.

The drowning is at present below investigation.

