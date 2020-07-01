Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Debuts Rugged New Look: See His Transformation!

A transformation that would make Samantha Jones swoon!

Nowadays, actor Jason Lewis stopped by Channel Seven’s The Early morning Exhibit on Australian tv to explore his charitable partnership with Greatest Buddies. On the other hand, as Lewis mentioned his breakout function on Sex and the City, we could not assist but recognize the 49-calendar year-old’s rugged transformation.

As supporters of the exhibit definitely know, Lewis, who performed Kim Cattrall‘s character’s appreciate curiosity and shopper Smith Jerrod in the sequence and movies, was finest acknowledged for his beautiful, very long blond locks and piercing blue eyes. But, these days, Lewis donned a much much more clear-slice and brunette appear.

On prime of some dim scruff and a mustache, Lewis rocked a shorter, darker hairdo. Despite the fact that his new appear is unique, it truly is protected to say it truly is similarly handsome. Smith Jerrod, who?

Even with the adjust in visual appeal, Lewis experienced nothing at all but fond issues to say about the HBO strike, which continues to be well-known even immediately after currently being off the air for just about 20 several years.

On why folks are nonetheless captivated with the exhibit, Lewis joked, “I think it starts with the title, ‘Sex.'”