Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Deaths – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all noted further fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Riverside County wellbeing officers noted 662 recently verified scenarios and 17 a lot more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 17,296 scenarios and 457 fatalities. The county stated seven,854 persons experienced recovered from the sickness.

There have been 403 county inhabitants currently being taken care of in the clinic Tuesday, with 109 in intense treatment models.

San Bernardino County wellbeing officers noted 753 recently verified scenarios and 4 a lot more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,550 scenarios and 253 fatalities. The county stated an believed six,961 experienced recovered from the sickness.

There have been 376 county inhabitants currently being taken care of in the clinic Tuesday, with 135 in intense treatment models.

Also on Tuesday, San Bernardino supervisors voted to get bars, breweries and brewpubs shut on Friday if the variety of scenarios and hospitalizations ongoing to develop about the coming times.

Ventura County wellbeing officers noted 186 recently verified scenarios and just one a lot more fatality, bringing countywide totals to two,926 scenarios and 46 fatalities. The county stated one,764 experienced recovered and one,116 have been however beneath energetic quarantine.

There have been 66 county inhabitants currently being taken care of in the clinic Tuesday, with 32 in intense treatment models.

Officers declared Tuesday that Ventura County beach locations and beach front parking a lot would be shut about the Fourth of July weekend.

As of Tuesday night, 230,892 Riverside County inhabitants, 139,704 San Bernardino County inhabitants and 61,135 Ventura County inhabitants experienced been examined.