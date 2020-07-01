Revere police make arrest in vandalism to Muslim woman’s car

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — The individual police say is liable for spray portray swastikas on all 4 sides of a Muslim woman’s car in Revere past thirty day period has been arrested.

Jason Pagliuca, 38, of Revere, was arrested Tuesday and billed with defacement of assets and and assets problems for the goal of intimidation, Revere police declared in a Fb article on Wednesday.

In addition to the swastikas, the text “white power” have been spray painted on the avenue in close proximity to the car on June 11, police explained.

Law enforcement performing on recommendations from the general public executed a look for warrant at the suspect’s residence and recovered proof straight linked to the situation, they explained. They did not specify the mother nature of the proof.

“Sadly, this crime is an example of the racism many of our residents experience on an ongoing basis,” Mayor Brian Arrigo explained in a assertion. “We will not allow hatred in our city and we must continue to call it out and address it.”

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations presented a $one,000 reward for data that led to an arrest and conviction.

It could not right away be identified if Pagliuca experienced an legal professional.