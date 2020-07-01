Remembering the shortest 9-inning game in Coors Field history

Envision heading to a Rockies game at Coors Field and leaving ahead of your two-hour parking meter operates out.

Twelve yrs in the past on July one, 2008, Colorado conquer San Diego, four-, in a game that lasted just an hour and 58 minutes — the quickest in Coors Field history. Rockies starter Aaron Prepare dinner was masterful, throwing the initial shutout in his profession.

In the game recap, then-Denver Put up reporter Troy Renck wrote: “This wasn’t a game. It was a Friars roast. Cook needed just 79 pitches to muzzle San Diego in 1 hour, 58 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game in Rockies history. He didn’t allow a single runner to reach second base. Other than a no-hitter, Cook could not have fashioned a better All-Star Game audition tape. With his win — a franchise record-tying 11th before the break — he put himself in position to start for the National League at Yankee Stadium on July 15.”

“I couldn’t help but notice the zeroes in the sixth or seventh inning,” Prepare dinner explained to following the game. “But I didn’t want guys to freeze me out and not say anything. I was a jokester on the bench.”

With the gain, Prepare dinner enhanced to 11-five on the calendar year with a three.38 gained-operate regular. He would make an all-star location that calendar year — the only one particular in his profession — exactly where he threw a crew-foremost 3 shutout innings in a four-three decline in 15 innings.

— Joe Nguyen,

