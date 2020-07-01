Rebecca Black Urges Shane Dawson to Take Responsibility After Partaking in Offensive Holocaust Joke

Instagram

The ‘Friday’ singer admits she is ‘deeply ashamed’ soon after an outdated online video resurfaced in which she participated in ‘an offensive bit’ with the embattled YouTube star.

–

Rebecca Black owns up to her earlier error soon after she’s dragged in Shane Dawson‘s scandal. About the weekend, an outdated online video resurfaced in which the singer, who is greatest identified for her viral strike “Friday”, and the YouTube star laughed above Holocaust joke.

The clip in query functions Shane keeping up a piece of paper with “The Holocaust” prepared on it. He explained to Rebecca to act it out so that he can guess what is on the paper. The then-16-12 months-outdated singer tried to act out a illustration, but Shane unsuccessful to guess it. “Large vagina. Khloe Kardashian‘s vagina,” he shouted.

When Shane requested Rebecca if it was her music “Friday”, she replied, “I mean, I’m sure it happened on Fridays but….” Shane took a seem at the paper prior to he commenced singing Rebecca’s music with altered lyrics. “It’s Friday, Friday, girl, somebody save me,” he sang.

After the online video garnered backlash, Rebecca took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for partaking in the offensive little bit. “I am deeply ashamed to have taken part in such an offensive bit. Yes I was 16, uncomfortable, and didn’t know this was coming,” the singer admitted.

“Shane, I know that deep down you are trying to learn and grow,” she ongoing, with a concept to the embattled YouTube star. “But we must do better & take complete responsibility for how harmful this is.”

She extra in a adhere to-up tweet, “I am so sorry to those I have hurt. I wish what I would have done was shut such an offensive joke down, rather than uncomfortably play into something I deep down knew was wrong.”

Rebecca Black apologizes for partaking in Shane Dawson’s offensive Holocaust joke.

Shane has been acquiring large criticism for his earlier inappropriate actions, which include carrying blackface, indicating the N-term and enjoying Asian and Latino stereotypes. He was also slammed by Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith for pretending to masturbate in entrance of a poster of then-11-12 months-outdated Willow Smith.

In the wake of the controversy, YouTube verified on Tuesday, June 30 that it stopped making it possible for Shane to make dollars from adverts on his 3 channels. Goal also declared that it would no more time market publications prepared by the controversial star.