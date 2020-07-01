‘Real Housewives’ Star Dina Manzo’s Ex Arrested for Hiring Mobster to Assault Her Husband

Instagram

Thomas Manzo, who was married to the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ alum from 2007 until finally 2016, is billed with committing a violent criminal offense in help of racketeering exercise.

–

Previous “The True Housewives of New Jersey” star Dina Manzo‘s daily life off monitor is as whole of drama as it was on monitor. Her ex-spouse Thomas Manzo has been arrested for allegedly plotting an assault on her recent spouse David Cantin.

Thomas and John Perna, an alleged structured criminal offense soldier, had been arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday, June 30 and had been billed with allegedly committing a violent criminal offense in help of racketeering exercise and conspiracy to dedicate a violent criminal offense, in accordance to an indictment produced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office environment in New Jersey.

In accordance to the paperwork, in 2015, Thomas, who was a co-proprietor of a cafe and wedding ceremony location (the ‘Venue’) in Passaic County, purchased John to assault David, who was at the time courting Dina, in trade for a discounted or free of charge wedding ceremony. It can be alleged that the restaurateur was “upset” that David “had an ongoing relationship with” his ex-spouse Dina and “planned to have a violent assault committed on” David “that would leave a permanent facial scar.”

John carried out the prepared assault on July 18, 2015. He and an accomplice adopted Dina’s then-boyfriend “to a strip mall in Passaic County, New Jersey,” the place the pair “attacked” David “in the parking lot,” in accordance to the indictment. He allegedly “used a dangerous weapon, namely a slap jack, with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury” on David.

The doc states that in “return for the commission of the violent assault” on David, John “fulfilled his agreement to hold the reception at a free or discounted price.” Quite a few of the attendees invited to the reception had been allegedly customers of the Lucchese Criminal offense Relatives.

Thomas was also billed with falsifying and concealing documents linked to the federal investigation of the criminal offense, when John has also been billed with conspiracy to dedicate wire and mail fraud linked to the submission of a fake car or truck insurance policy declare. Thomas and John could experience up to 20 several years in jail and a $250,000 high-quality for the racketeering expenses towards them. Equally defendants created appearances on Tuesday by way of video clip convention in advance of U.S. Justice of the peace Choose Cathy L. Waldor.

Dina was married to Thomas in 2007 and divided in 2012. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. They share a daughter, 14-12 months-previous Lexi Ioannou.

&#13<br />

Dina afterwards tied the knot with David in June 2017. Thomas’ arrest arrived on the heels of the pair’s 3rd wedding ceremony anniversary, which they marked with loving Instagram posts. “He puts his arms around me and I am home… 6.28 Happy Anniversary my love, forever is a looong time but I look forward to every minute of it with you,” Dina captioned a smiling picture of herself and David embracing.

&#13<br />

The Television set personality’s spouse, in the meantime, posted on his personal site a collection of photographs of himself with his spouse. “Happy Anniversary to the most amazing, beautiful, and incredible woman in the entire world,” he wrote in the caption. He declared, “@Dina I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars. I love you, baby!”