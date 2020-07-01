Rapper Stepa J. Groggs Dies at 32

Instagram

The Injuries Reserve member has handed absent at the age of 32, only a yr immediately after releasing a debut album with his bandmates Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey.

Rapper Stepa J. Groggs has handed absent at the age of 32.

The Injuries Reserve star’s demise was verified by his Arizona-centered rap team in a tribute shared on social media on Tuesday (30Jun20). A bring about of demise has nevertheless to be introduced.

“REST IN POWER,” the tribute read through. “Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020).”

Groggs was a founding member of Injuries Reserve, which he started off with fellow rapper Ritchie With a T in 2013 immediately after doing work at a Vans sneakers shop that Ritchie’s mom owned.

The hip-hop duo later on recruited Parker Corey into the line-up and turned a trio and scored achievement immediately after releasing many mixtapes and EPs and their self-titled debut album previous yr (19).

Pursuing information of Groggs’ passing, Ritchie compensated tribute to his pal on his Instagram sharing pics of his mate during the several years.

“REST IN POWER my brother,” he wrote. “I love you so much.”

Corey also posted a slideshow of Groggs in his honour, producing on his Instagram account, “Rest in power.”