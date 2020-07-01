Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs her First Look TV Deal with Amazon Studios

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is unstoppable and there are no uncertainties to it. The actress is in no way worn out of generating it to the headlines with her get the job done and just about every time it just receives even bigger. Currently the actress has shared on her social media account that she has signed a 1st-seem tv offer with Amazon Studios. The actress has shared her job interview photographs wherever she has formally spoken to Assortment journal and spilled all the facts.

Priyanka Chopra will produce content material herself with Amazon Studios which will be scripted and unscripted. The actress is actually thrilled about this new undertaking and a single can perception her exhilaration in her very long-caption that she has shared on Instagram. The actress states, “YESSSS @amazonstudios, Let us GET IT!!! So honored and fired up to last but not least share this information with you. Wanting in advance, we by now have so a lot on our slate! Massive thank you to @jsalke and her group at Amazon for currently being this sort of wonderful associates, and for sharing in the perception that expertise and very good content material understands no boundaries. As equally an actor and producer, I have generally dreamt of an open up canvas of inventive expertise coming with each other from all in excess of the globe to produce wonderful content material irrespective of language and geography. This has generally been the DNA of my manufacturing property Purple Pebble Images, and is the basis of this thrilling new endeavor with Amazon.”

The actress more provides in her caption that soon after carrying out 60 movies and practically paying two a long time in the movie enterprise, she not only would like to entertain all people with her films but also open up minds and enlighten the viewers. Properly in the previous, with her Purple Pebble Images, the actress has backed some really hard-hitting movies in Marathi cinema and we’re positive that she’s heading to make this a single even bigger!

Read through her complete article right here.



Look at this article on Instagram YESSSS @amazonstudios, Let us ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂGET ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ IT!!! So honored and fired up to last but not least share this information with you. âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ Wanting in advance, we by now have so a lot on our slate! Massive thank you to @jsalke and her group at Amazon for currently being this sort of wonderful associates, and for sharing in the perception that expertise and very good content material understands no boundaries.âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ As equally an actor and producer, I have generally dreamt of an open up canvas of inventive expertise coming with each other from all in excess of the globe to produce wonderful content material irrespective of language and geography. This has generally been the DNA of my manufacturing property Purple Pebble Images, and is the basis of this thrilling new endeavor with Amazon. âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ And as a storyteller, my quest is to regularly force myself to discover new suggestions that not only entertain, but most importantly, open up minds and views. âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£Looking again on my 20 yr job, almost 60 movies afterwards, I hope that I’m on my way to attaining that. âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ âÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ Thank you to all of you who have been a large aspect of my journey so much. And for these who are just finding to know me, or possibly only understand me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m fired up for you to get to know me far better. âÂÂÂ£ @purplepebblepicturesâÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂ£ @wide variety @marcmalkin A article shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 30, 2020 at three:37pm PDT

Priyanka has by now introduced that she will be collaborating with Amazon on two tv jobs. 1 is Sangeet which is an unscripted collection with her partner Nick Jonas based on Massive Unwanted fat Indian Marriage and the other is Citadel, the Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy collection co-starring Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has generally manufactured us happy in the Intercontinental arena with her really hard get the job done, devotion and some awesome ventures.