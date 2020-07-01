Please Don’t Bother Telling Amy Sherman-Palladino What You Think of Mrs. Maisel as a Mother

Amy Sherman-Palladino has no time for critiques, particularly this just one about Midge Maisel, the titular character of The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel.

For the duration of the comedy showrunner roundtable job interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sherman-Palladino admitted she isn’t going to read through criticism of her operate, but she has read particular criticism about Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), that she vehemently normally takes situation with.

When requested about tackling the character’s white privilege in year 3 and whether or not Sherman-Palladino at any time anxious about how men and women would obtain the character on the 1960s-established present, the creator stated, “No, I never give a s–t about that, especially when you’re dealing with women characters.”