Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in ‘Madres Paralelas’

Actress Penelope Cruz is poised to reteam with filmmaker Pedro Almodovar for their seventh film collaboration.

The Spanish director is gearing up to begin pre-manufacturing on Madres paralelas (“Parallel Mothers”) in Oct, and he reveals Cruz is keen to just take on a direct part immediately after looking through by means of the screenplay, despite the fact that a official deal has however to be signed.

The movie, established in Madrid, follows the life of two females who give delivery on the very same working day.

Madres paralelas is predicted to start off taking pictures in February (2021) forward of a late 2021 launch.

If Cruz formally indications on, it will provide as the observe-up to the recurrent collaborators’ 2019 task, the Oscar-nominated “Discomfort and Glory“.

They have also earlier labored alongside one another on flicks which include “Volver“, “Damaged Embraces“, and “All About My Mother”.