Paris Jackson’s Jesus Movie Role Sparks Petitions to Block Film

A good deal of persons are not satisfied with Paris Jackson‘s most recent motion picture role—more than 270,000, to be far more particular.

In April, it was verified that the late Michael Jackson‘s only daughter will star in Janell Shirtcliff‘s forthcoming movie, Behavior, as Jesus. Jackson will look alongside with various fellow stars, including Gavin Rossdale and Bella Thorne, who, in accordance to Leisure Weekly, portrays “a street-smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun while trying to escape the consequences of a violent drug deal.”

Nevertheless, although the movie has not nevertheless been unveiled, critics have voiced their objection to the movie by way of a Alter.org petition directed at Warner Bros. and Lionsgate titled “Prevent the distribution of the film ‘Habit.'” The petition, which introduced a 7 days in the past, has amassed 270,874 signatures of its 300,000 aim.

The description of the petition phone calls the motion picture “blasphemous” and urges supporters to “please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”