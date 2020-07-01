Oppose the Powell Pipeline (6/30/20)

Oppose the Powell Pipeline

People of us who reside in the West identify the relevance of the Colorado River and the need to have to make effective and equitable use of its h2o. The megadrought has bolstered this as some h2o deliveries have presently been diminished, leading to financial hardship.

Sad to say, the Bureau of Reclamation and Utah officers are not deterred by this truth. They are pushing for President Donald Trump to approve the controversial Lake Powell Pipeline in advance of he could depart office environment in January. The Bureau not too long ago launched a biased environmental research that unsuccessful to examine any h2o conservation options. The pipeline would only provide one particular county (Washington), wherever I reside, in southwest Utah. My county refuses to put into action sensible h2o conservation steps that are prosperous somewhere else.

The pipeline could violate the Colorado River Compact due to the fact it would transfer higher basin h2o for a decrease basin use. We all have a stake in liable h2o use, and Colorado really should problem the pipeline underneath the compact. We need to have to halt this unneeded, costly, and harmful boondoggle.

Richard Spotts, Saint George, Utah

No one particular really should die by yourself

The coronavirus pandemic has developed plenty of tales of struggling. It is heartbreaking to get rid of a cherished one particular to the virus. A much less apparent tale of struggling is that persons have been dying by yourself.

This pandemic has led our clinical industry experts, directors and community wellbeing authorities to permit persons to die with out their cherished kinds current. It is disgraceful to have “public health” gurus convey to households to fall dying cherished kinds at the doorway, by yourself and concerned, to die with out a acquainted hand to maintain in their most susceptible hour.

Fortunately, at the tail conclude of this legislative session, a bipartisan invoice, Residence Monthly bill 1425, was developed to really encourage hospitals to undertake procedures that will support assure individuals are in a position to be with at minimum one particular cherished whilst there. The key witness and inspiration for the invoice was Steve Reiter and his two teenage sons who ended up not permitted to take a look at their beloved spouse and mom, Elizabeth, as she lay in College of Colorado Anschutz Healthcare facility for 3 months in advance of dying by yourself with out her relatives.

Fortunately, HB 1425 overwhelmingly handed each homes with 80 legislators voting certainly and only 17 voting no on ultimate readings. The invoice is predicted to be signed by the governor.

Heather Lahdenpera, Fort Collins

We need to have common wellbeing treatment

Re: “Why people are still avoiding the doctor,” June 21 organization tale

Common wellbeing treatment, not linked to a financial gain, requirements to turn into a truth in the U.S. With about 20 million persons jobless, the need to have for common wellbeing treatment is essential.

We are a capitalistic region. Entrepreneurship is a place of delight. How a lot of persons do you know that convey to you they despise their work, or that they experienced an plan for a new organization, but then say they cannot give up due to the fact of wellbeing insurance plan?

We spend a lot more than two times for wellbeing treatment than any other Tier one region. And nevertheless, on an results foundation, we rank about 19th in excellent.

With our latest Black Life Make any difference motion, let us do a thing definitely transformative for each our decrease-revenue and deprived citizens: supply common wellbeing treatment.

Jim Rankin, Highlands Ranch

