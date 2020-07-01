OnePlus Nord name means ‘True North,’ still not coming to Canada…

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been sharing some facts about the impending OnePlus Nord smartphone, and it appears fantastic, but it is not coming to Canada.
In an job interview with TechRadar, Pei points out why the firm made a decision to bounce again into the mid-array cell phone area whilst also detailing some of the specs and capabilities folks can count on from The Nord.
Considering that the cell phone is not heading to go on sale in Canada, I’m heading to operate via what Pei shared extremely briefly, but if you want additional information, the TechRadar job interview is actually wonderful.
Some folks have been inquiring what the Nord name means. It arrives from the principle of accurate north. We just about every have this interior compass that guides us. This solution line reminds us to often look for for our accurate north, and we hope it will hold reminding you of yours.
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) July one, 2020
The Nord’s verified specs
- Snapdragon 765G chipset
- 5G connectivity
- “flagship” degree digicam
- €500 (around $764 CAD)
The intriguing factor about thins that does give me a little bit of consolation is that the cell phone is essentially heading to be additional pricey than the OnePlus 7T, which is still one particular of my favorite telephones at any time. If you never believe that me, I’m making use of it as my primary cell phone proper now, and the display is even cracked. So there is a whole lot of benefit in the 7T that Canadians can acquire edge of if they are wanting for a pretty priced OnePlus.
The 7T is even on sale proper now for $669, creating it even less costly than typical.
Resource: TechRadar