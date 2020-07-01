Off-duty Colorado Springs officer cleared in fatal shooting

An off-responsibility Colorado Springs law enforcement officer who killed a male in February was justified in the shooting, performing in self-protection, and he will not deal with legal fees, in accordance to the El Paso County district attorney’s office environment.

On Feb. 27 off-responsibility officer Lucas Aragon shot Desmond Hayes whilst in his automobile about three:40 a.m. in a travel-via lane at a Carl’s Jr. restauran, 1059 Place Middle Generate, in accordance to the DA’s critique of the shooting.

Hayes, in accordance to the critique, opened a rear doorway and acquired into the again seat, demanding: “Take me where I want to go or you’ll get hurt.” Hayes also advised Aragon: “I have a gun.”

Hayes experienced his hand in his pocket and pointed an item at Aragon, the critique mentioned.

Aragon advised investigators he considered Hayes was armed.

“Lucas Aragon claimed that he considered it was a gun, and, pondering via what alternatives have been

readily available to him, he considered that his greatest probability to dwell was to shoot Hayes,” the critique mentioned. “He told investigators that he didn’t believe that a lesser degree of force was feasible because his gun was his only weapon, there was a gun pointed at him and that he could not use a lesser degree of force without being shot by Hayes.”

Aragon fired several pictures from his individual weapon, hitting Hayes 9 occasions. Aragon jumped out of his automobile, reloaded his weapon and known as 911.

Just minutes just before the shooting, Hayes allegedly stole 4 or 5 bottles of Modelo beer through a theft at a close by Loaf ‘N Jug retailer. The retailer clerk tried using to cease Hayes from leaving without having shelling out, in accordance to the critique, but Hayes mentioned he was armed with a gun and brushed previous the clerk. The clerk known as 911 and claimed the incident.

Immediately after the shooting, investigators considered online video surveillance of the theft within the retailer, and they also viewed Hayes make his way from the Loaf ‘N Jug to the Carl’s Jr. on extra surveillance cameras.

At the shooting scene, law enforcement discovered 3 total and sealed Modelo beers in Hayes’ jacket and glass fragments from an additional beer bottle that experienced been shattered. Hayes did not have a gun. 9 9mm casings have been recovered in the car or truck.

Aragon, and two other officers, have been cleared in a July 23 shooting of an armed male, 38-calendar year-aged Joshua Vigil, in Colorado Springs. In that scenario Aragon confronted scrutiny about a remark he manufactured just before the shooting.

At the time Hayes was shot, he was committing tried 2nd-diploma kidnapping, legal trespass and menacing, in accordance to the DA’s office environment.

“Following a careful review of the facts and evidence, it has been determined that Lucas Aragon acted in self-defense and that deadly force was warranted,” the critique mentioned. “No (criminal) charges will be filed.”