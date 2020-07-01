NT records first case of COVID-19 in nearly three months with Darwin man in his 30s, who travelled from Melbourne hotspot

The Northern Territory has recorded its first new case of COVID-19 in virtually three months.

The Darwin man, aged in his 30s, is a returned traveller who undertook a two-7 days quarantine time period in Melbourne in advance of being with loved ones in one particular of the city’s discovered coronavirus hotspots although awaiting a flight household.

The man took Qantas flight QF836 from Melbourne to Brisbane, then Brisbane to Darwin.

The man is now in isolation at Royal Darwin Clinic and authorities are going through make contact with tracing to notify travellers on board the flight.

NT Minister for Wellness, Natasha Fyles, announces first new case of COVID-19 in nearly three months.

The territory’s Wellness Minister Natasha Fyles has reassured the group of the small danger of group transmission.

“I can understand Territorians will be anxious and alarmed hearing this news today but it’s a considerable period of since April when we last updated the community that we had a locally diagnosed case,” Ms Fyles stated.

“We have to understand that we’re stepping forward into what is our new normal.”

NT Main Wellness Officer Hugh Heggie stated the new case is a reminder to men and women to continue to be vigilant and stay away from the distribute of the virus.

“This is important message that we do have another case that’s in the Territory and a reminder to all Territorians that this has not gone away,” he stated.

NT borders to stay open up in spite of new case

Ms Fyles stated the NT’s new case of COVID-19 is not a explanation to near borders.

Regardless of the new case coming from Melbourne, Ms Fyles stated the territory have to keep on to get the job done towards returning lifestyle to standard.

“In going forward, we don’t have a cure or vaccine, we need to step forward to the new normal,” she stated.

The Wellness Minister stated the NT have to keep on to glance for a way ahead without having closing borders or organizations.

“Right now we’re seeing an outbreak in Victoria in very specific local government areas in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, but going forward, this could change.”

Ms Fyles stated the NT would go in advance with ideas to chill out constraints and reopen the point out in spite of the new case.

“We need to be useful, we require to listen to that scientific suggestions, and so going ahead for the Northern Territory, on July 17, the quarantine will transform to those local govt parts.