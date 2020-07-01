Nikola Jokic still not in the country, but Nuggets “working on getting” him back before Orlando

Nuggets mentor Michael Malone mentioned the crew is “working on getting” Nikola Jokic back in the place and is hopeful their franchise participant will be with the crew when it departs for Orlando up coming Tuesday.

Jokic has been in Serbia considering that mid-June. Early very last 7 days, information broke that Jokic experienced analyzed beneficial for the coronavirus, and it was not promptly distinct when he would be ready to return to Colorado.

“The hope and expectation is that Nikola Jokic will be with us on that plane as we head down to Orlando,” Malone mentioned Wednesday on a Zoom simply call with reporters. “From everything I’ve heard and talked to him, he feels great, he feels fine and is excited to get back.”

Due to the fact Jokic, at the very least 3 users of the team’s touring celebration have analyzed beneficial for the virus, which prompted the Nuggets to shut their follow facility. It is feasible the crew will not open up it before departing for Orlando.

This tale will be up to date.