The actress taking part in Tracy Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’ opens up about her sexuality via a TikTok online video that captures her dancing to Diana Ross’ strike track ‘I’m Coming Out’ in her yard.

“Hairspray” star Nikki Blonsky informed her ‘movie mum’ John Travolta she was homosexual ahead of telling the earth by using online video-sharing system TikTok on Monday, June 29, simply because she wished the motion picture star to listen to the information from her.

Nikki performed Tracy Turnblad, reverse Travolta, in the 2007 movie variation of “Hairspray”, and felt she owed it to him to expose all about her sexuality ahead of sharing the information with enthusiasts.

“I did not want the person who played my mother to have to find out about this from anybody else,” the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I felt the need to tell him myself, so I texted him and we had a lovely conversation.”

“I love him with all my heart. I couldn’t have been more honoured to have played his daughter. He is one of the finest human beings you’re ever going to meet.”

Blonsky arrived out even though dancing to Diana Ross‘ strike tune “I’m Coming Out” in her yard in the TikTok online video.