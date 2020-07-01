Nikki Bella’s on the Verge of an End-of-Pregnancy Meltdown: “Mentally, I Am Breaking”

Brie, who’s anticipating her 2nd baby with husband Daniel Bryan, tried out to reassure her sister that “the end of pregnancy’s always the toughest.”

“I recall that with Birdie [Danielson],” she mentioned. “And I feel like that is mother nature’s way of being like, you want the baby out so bad you don’t care about doing natural birth or feeling pain—you’re like, ‘Just get the baby out!'”

But even though this would not be Brie’s initial time supplying delivery, it will be the initial time she does so in the center of a world-wide pandemic. With COVID-19 scenarios on the increase in the U.S., the two twins are anxious for what is to arrive.

“The uncertainty is just killing me because we’re maybe having expectations of a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall. I feel like we’re getting hit with a second wave right now, and then I’m like, okay, so is that a third wave in the fall?” Nikki pondered. “Are we just constantly gonna have these waves?”

“And at times, you wanna be the person of like, ‘Let’s just live!’ but also, we are putting high risk people at risk,” she included. “So it’s like, no, we all have to stay in lockdown and wear a mask.”