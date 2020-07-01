Nicola Sturgeon confirms cross-border cluster of coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway

The Scottish Authorities has uncovered a “cross border” cluster of covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway.

Nicola Sturgeon declared the outbreak at her push meeting in Edinburgh.

The disclosure fuelled the bitter row more than no matter if English travelers will have to be quarantined when they occur to Scotland.





Coronavirus stages are slipping north of the border, but issue exists about unique an infection quantities north and south of the border.

Talking at her every day push briefing, Sturgeon explained there experienced been a “cluster of cases that has recently been identified in the Dumfries and Galloway area”.

Countrywide medical director Jason Leitch made available additional element: “I can also advise today of a cross border cluster of cases between the north west of England and Dumfries and Galloway. A number of cases have been identified around Gretna and Arran.”

He explained the very last constructive situation in the regional overall health board place experienced been 22nd June: “This is a complex but small cluster, captured in different testing areas.”

He explained: “Clusters are easier to deal with than sustained community transmission.”

“This is exactly what we expected to happen at this stage of the pandemic.”

Even so, the revelation led to concerns on no matter if folks from south of the border could have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

The 1st Minister has beforehand explained the Scottish Authorities has no options to impose quarantine on folks coming to Scotland from other areas of the United kingdom, but she has also declined to rule out the evaluate.

In a tweet currently, Sturgeon pointed to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who has explained folks will have to quarantine if they journey to his point out from other regions.

She wrote: “Community overall health, not politics, need to push selections on COVID. I’m positive the Governor of New York (under) is not becoming political in imposing quarantine on folks from better transmission US states – he’s performing to safeguard the folks he serves from a lethal virus.”

At her briefing, she explained: “Other countries are just doing what they need to do in a public health sense to stop the transmission of a virus.”

She extra: “I have no proposal on the desk to have quarantine for folks coming into Scotland from the relaxation of the United kingdom, so there is almost nothing to talk about proper now.

“I would not be undertaking my career adequately if I dominated points out.”